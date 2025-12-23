Illinois Democrats Access ICE Facility After DHS Policy Reversal

Illinois Democrat lawmakers said they gained entry this week to a Chicago-area Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after months of resistance, marking a renewed flashpoint in the national debate over congressional oversight of immigration enforcement.

A group of Illinois Democrats said Tuesday they were allowed into the Broadview ICE facility after earlier attempts were blocked, citing their authority as members of Congress to conduct oversight of federal detention operations.

"@repdeliaramirez @RepDannyDavis @RepChuyGarcia and I finally were able to enter the Broadview ICE Facility after being denied entry in June," Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., wrote on X.

"It's our right as members of congress to conduct oversight and bring to light the conditions our communities are being subjected to," Jackson added.

Jackson's post included photos of Reps. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Ill., and Danny Davis, D-Ill., at the facility in Broadview, a western suburb about 12 miles outside downtown Chicago.

García said in a separate post that access followed months of resistance from federal authorities.

"After months of obstruction, we finally gained access to the Broadview ICE facility," García wrote, tagging the other Illinois Democrats.

The visit comes after a federal judge earlier this month blocked a Department of Homeland Security policy that sought to limit unannounced visits by lawmakers to immigration detention centers.

The policy, announced in July, would have required members of Congress to provide at least one week's notice before visiting facilities, a move critics argued conflicted with long-standing congressional oversight authority.

The court ruling halted DHS' enforcement of the policy, restoring lawmakers' ability to conduct visits without prior notice.

DHS oversees ICE, which operates detention facilities nationwide as part of federal immigration enforcement.

DHS and ICE have defended detention standards while arguing that advance notice helps ensure safety and operational continuity.

The Broadview facility has been the site of repeated protests and political controversy.

In October, more than 100 Illinois officials signed a letter condemning a federal indictment of a progressive congressional candidate and five others connected to demonstrations outside the facility, according to The Hill.

"The politicization of our justice system crosses a fundamental line that should alarm anyone who cares about democracy and the rule of law," the letter stated. "This is not what democracy looks like, and we cannot accept it as normal."

That same month, Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, an independent, issued an executive order limiting the number of hours protesters could demonstrate outside the ICE facility.

The order restricted protest activity to set time windows, citing public safety and municipal concerns.