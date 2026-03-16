Jesse Jackson's Family Withdraws Posthumous Endorsement

A contentious Democratic primary for an Illinois Senate seat was thrown another curveball after the family of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson withdrew its endorsement of Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Stratton is one of two Black women running for the Senate seat held by Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who is not seeking reelection.

The primary is Tuesday, March 17.

While Stratton has the backing of Gov. JB Pritzker, one of her opponents, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., has the support of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., is leading in the polls and could benefit from Stratton and Kelly splitting the Black vote.

On Saturday, Stratton's campaign touted an endorsement from Jackson, who died last month, and his son, Yusef, Politico reported.

"[Jackson's] example has been a North Star for me, and I'm deeply honored to have received his trust, support, and endorsement before his passing," Stratton said in a statement Saturday.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which the civil rights icon founded, passed out sample ballots that promoted Stratton, Politico reported.

But on Monday, March 16, Yusef walked back the endorsement and said the draft sample ballot was "released without authorization," and that the Jackson family and the organization were not making endorsements this cycle, according to Politico.

Jesse Jackson "began the process of reviewing candidates and identifying those he intended to support in the upcoming primary election," Yusef Jackson said in a statement to Politico.

"However, given his passing just over a month ago, the process was never fully completed.

"Out of respect for my father, we decided not to publicly release his intended selections given the process had not been finalized," Yusef said.

Stratton's campaign claimed officials from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said Jackson had endorsed her.

"Juliana spoke on Saturday at Rainbow PUSH for a Women's History Month event and officials told her she received the endorsements," Stratton's campaign said in a statement to Politico.

"Organizers shared the sample election ballot that was already being distributed and encouraged her to share the news," the campaign added.

Jacqueline Jackson, Jesse Jackson's widow, called Kelly and apologized for the endorsement mix-up, two people told Politico.

Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., said his father would never have made an endorsement in the first place.

"My father never got in on Black-on-Black fights," the congressman told Politico.

"He wouldn't do that, he was always pushing the community forward.

"This smells of desperation," Jackson said.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary is considered the odds-on-favorite in the general election.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, lists the race as "Solid Democrat."