Pritzker, Gallego Headline Nevada Event in 2028 Push

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, both Democrats, are headlining an event in Nevada next week to honor former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., Axios reported.

Nevada Democrats are working to have their state go first in the primaries in 2028, and Pritzker and Gallego headlining is a sign they are serious about running for president, according to Axios.

The inaugural Fighting the Good Fight event is designed to be an annual event to honor Reid, who died in 2021.

Reid represented Nevada in the upper chamber from 1987 to 2017, serving as Senate majority leader for 12 years and helping to build a political machine in the Silver State.

Pritzker has been building up his infrastructure in Nevada, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to back a ballot measure protecting abortion access in 2024, speaking at a rally for Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom.

Gallego has worked to make inroads with the state's Hispanic population, meeting with the state's powerful culinary union last fall, Axios reported.

The senator will also attend community events with Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., in honor of Black History Month.

The Democratic National Committee is set to meet in Puerto Rico later this month to begin considering state parties' proposals for the 2028 primary calendar, Axios said.

The final calendar will be set over the next several months.