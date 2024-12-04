WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jerry nadler | house judiciary chair | jamie raskin

Rep. Nadler to Step Down as House Judiciary Chair

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 04:06 PM EST

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., plans to step down as House Judiciary Committee Chair, Politico reported Wednesday.

"As our country faces the return of Donald Trump, and the renewed threats to our democracy and our way of life that he represents, I am very confident that Jamie would ably lead the Judiciary Committee as we confront this growing danger," Nadler wrote, endorsing Raskin as his replacement. Nadler has held the position since 2017.

On Monday, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announced his intention to challenge Nadler for the post.

"After a week consulting most of our Colleagues and engaging in serious introspection about where we are, I am running today to be your Ranking Member on the House Judiciary Committee in the 119th Congress," Raskin wrote.

Raskin came to national prominence as the manager of President-elect Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Raskin posted on X his gratitude for Nadler's support: "Jerry Nadler is an extraordinary lawyer, patriot and public servant. His dogged defense of civil rights and civil liberties is a great inspiration to our people. I am honored and humbled to have his support in the battles ahead."

"Although I will not be Ranking Member, I will still be an active member of the Committee, and I am eager to work alongside its new leadership in the battle to protect our most vulnerable communities and our most precious democratic ideals," Nadler added.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Newsfront
2024-06-04
Wednesday, 04 December 2024 04:06 PM
