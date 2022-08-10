Reversal: Reps Maloney, Nadler Back Biden for Second Term

Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said during a debate this week that they support President Joe Biden’s reelection despite previously casting doubts that he would run again.

Maloney and Nadler, who are running in the same Democratic primary after redistricting in the state, said in a debate on Tuesday that they back Biden.

"I am supporting Joe Biden. He has announced that he is running," Maloney said, according to Politico.

Nadler said that Biden should "absolutely" be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024.

In a previous debate last week, Maloney said, "I don't believe he’s running for reelection," when asked if Biden ought to run again. Nadler said it's "too early to say," and added that it "doesn't serve the purpose of the Democratic Party" to answer the question before the upcoming midterms.

During Tuesday's debate, Nadler said, "He should be the Democratic nominee, and he should be reelected president. He's done a magnificent job."

Nadler later added, "What I said in the debate last week was not to cast doubt on that. Let's get past the midterms. Let's worry about the midterms. Then we can worry about how to win the election in 2024."

A third candidate in the race, Suraj Patel, was the only one to say in both debates that he thought Biden would run again. He criticized Maloney and Nadler as "embarrassing themselves," last week with their comments.