×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jerry nadler | carolyn maloney | joe biden

Reversal: Reps Maloney, Nadler Back Biden for Second Term

new york democrat reps. carolyn maloney and jerry nadler attend a news conference

Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 August 2022 10:53 AM EDT

Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said during a debate this week that they support President Joe Biden’s reelection despite previously casting doubts that he would run again.

Maloney and Nadler, who are running in the same Democratic primary after redistricting in the state, said in a debate on Tuesday that they back Biden.

"I am supporting Joe Biden. He has announced that he is running," Maloney said, according to Politico.

Nadler said that Biden should "absolutely" be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024.

In a previous debate last week, Maloney said, "I don't believe he’s running for reelection," when asked if Biden ought to run again. Nadler said it's "too early to say," and added that it "doesn't serve the purpose of the Democratic Party" to answer the question before the upcoming midterms.

During Tuesday's debate, Nadler said, "He should be the Democratic nominee, and he should be reelected president. He's done a magnificent job."

Nadler later added, "What I said in the debate last week was not to cast doubt on that. Let's get past the midterms. Let's worry about the midterms. Then we can worry about how to win the election in 2024."

A third candidate in the race, Suraj Patel, was the only one to say in both debates that he thought Biden would run again. He criticized Maloney and Nadler as "embarrassing themselves," last week with their comments.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said during a debate this week that they support President Joe Biden’s reelection despite previously casting doubts that he would run again.
jerry nadler, carolyn maloney, joe biden
236
2022-53-10
Wednesday, 10 August 2022 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved