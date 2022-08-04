×
Rep. Maloney Offers Apology to Biden

rep. carolyn maloney of new york
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 04 August 2022 02:01 PM EDT

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., publicly apologized to President Joe Biden after she had declined to say that he should run for the White House again in 2024.

Her comments came Thursday during an interview on CNN’s "New Day" program.

"Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run," Maloney said. "I happen to think you won't be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100 percent.

"You have deserved it. You are a great president. And thank you for everything you've done for my state and all the states and all the cities in America. Thank you, Mr. President."

Maloney and Rep. Jerry Nadler had backed away from supporting Biden when asked in a televised debate if Biden should seek a second term. Maloney and Nadler are competing for the same House seat.

The Hill noted that former Obama administration official Suraj Patel was the only candidate to directly say "yes."

Nadler said: "Too early to say. Doesn't serve the purpose of the Democratic Party to deal with that until after the midterms."

Maloney said: "I don't believe he's running for reelection."

But Thursday she said: "He's done an incredible job as president. I think he's given us a tremendous record to run on in the 2022 elections."

