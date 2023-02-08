×
Tags: jerry lawler | wwe | hall of famer | stroke | florida

WWE Icon Jerry Lawler Recovering From 'Massive Stroke'

Jerry Lawler smiles
(AP)

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 07:31 PM EST

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler is recovering in a Florida hospital after suffering a "massive stroke" earlier in the week.

"After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery," read a post to Lawler's Twitter account.

Lawler, 73, posed for pictures with legendary WWE manager Jimmy Hart.

Lawler also suffered a stroke in 2018 and in 2012 collapsed from a heart attack while broadcasting "Monday Night Raw."

Lawler starred as a wrestler in Memphis in the 1970s and '80s but grew to fame with his commentary on WWE broadcasts, beginning in the late 1990s.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 08 February 2023 07:31 PM
