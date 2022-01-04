×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeopardy | newyears | robbed

'Jeopardy' Champ: I Was Robbed New Year's Weekend

'Jeopardy' Champ: I Was Robbed New Year's Weekend

(Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 04 January 2022 06:41 PM

Amy Schneider, the reigning ''Jeopardy'' champion and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the game show's Tournament of Champions, took to social media on Monday to announce that she was robbed over New Year's weekend.

''Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone,'' Schneider said in a tweet. ''I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.''

In the aftermath of the robbery, Schneider added that she would refrain from social media.

''I doubt I'll even start writing tonight's game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up,'' she continued. ''Thanks for your patience!''

Netting close to $967,000 from the show, Schneider has risen to the show's fourth spot of all-time regular-season earners, according to The Hill.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Amy Schneider, the reigning ''Jeopardy'' champion and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the game show's Tournament of Champions, took to social media on Monday to announce that she was robbed over New Year's weekend.
jeopardy, newyears, robbed
151
2022-41-04
Tuesday, 04 January 2022 06:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved