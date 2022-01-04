'Jeopardy' Champ: I Was Robbed New Year's Weekend

Amy Schneider, the reigning ''Jeopardy'' champion and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the game show's Tournament of Champions, took to social media on Monday to announce that she was robbed over New Year's weekend.

''Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone,'' Schneider said in a tweet. ''I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.''

In the aftermath of the robbery, Schneider added that she would refrain from social media.

''I doubt I'll even start writing tonight's game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up,'' she continued. ''Thanks for your patience!''

Netting close to $967,000 from the show, Schneider has risen to the show's fourth spot of all-time regular-season earners, according to The Hill.