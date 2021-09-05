No Decision Yet for Vaccines in Healthy UK Kids

United Kingdom vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said in a BBC interview that the decision to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15-year-old would be left to the country's chief medical officers.

"No decision will be made until we hear back from the chief medical officers," Zahawi said.

Reports say the British government has been wavering with medical advisers on whether or not to introduce vaccines into schools.

But Zahawi did say officials are working on the final stages of a vaccine booster program for the elderly and most vulnerable under the suggestion of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

"It is very likely that we will begin boosting those groups, as... I hope the interim then becomes final advice, by the middle of this month," Zahawi added.

The prompting of such a program comes amid concerns of the more transmittable Delta variant.

Zahawi also maintained that proof of vaccination would be required for those seeking to attend large events.

According to virologist Geert Vanden Bossche, conducting mass vaccinations of Sars-CoV-2 is counterproductive and promotes the virus' evolution.

"Conducting mass vaccination campaigns on a background of high infection rates generates optimal conditions for breeding even more infectious Sars-CoV-2 variants," Bossche writes.

"The combination of massive, spike-directed immune pressure combined with high infectious pressure rapidly allows these variants to reproduce more effectively such as to outcompete previously circulating variants/ strains. Mass vaccination, therefore, promotes viral evolution towards more infectious variants."

Bossche said mutations due to mass vaccination is causing children to become more infected with Sars-CoV-2.

"This is why we’re now seeing more and more disease in younger age groups, and even children, although they were perfectly protected during previous waves," he said.

"Extending mass vaccination campaigns to these younger age groups is the most irresponsible public health proposal.

"This is to say that it is the complete lack of understanding of why morbidity rates are now increasing in younger age groups that now prompts short-sighted experts and politicians, who typically have no long-term antennae, to advocate for mass vaccination of younger age groups and children."

