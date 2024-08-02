WATCH TV LIVE

Ex-Clinton Adviser: Trump Looked Strong at Conference

Friday, 02 August 2024 11:24 AM EDT

A former adviser to Hillary Clinton praised former President Donald Trump for being "strong" and "disciplined" at the National Association of Black Journalists conference earlier this week.

Appearing on NewsNation Thursday, Jehmu Greene said Trump "changed that conversation" with his appearance that saw Trump get into contentious exchanges with several Black journalists and generate controversy when he said Vice President Kamala Harris "happened to turn Black."

"He comes across as being strong, and unfortunately, a lot of my friends and colleagues on the left fell for it hook, line, and sinker, as well as the media," Greene said.

Greene said she thought Trump went into the conference knowing it was a hostile environment and used that to his advantage.

"He was very, very intentional in going into what has been said 'the belly of the beast,' so that he could come across as being strong," Greene said. "He could come across as actually being attacked by these Black women as he is running against a Black, south Asian woman, and that was very intentional."

The former advisor to Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign praised Trump for his discipline.

"He wanted to go in there, come across as pushing back against these very mean Black women, his probably definition, and then his campaign will be able to, in this age of digital prowess, he's going to cut up that interview," Greene said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 02 August 2024 11:24 AM
