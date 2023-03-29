×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jpmorgan chase | jamie dimon | jeffrey epstein | testify

JPMorgan's Dimon to Testify Under Oath on Epstein

Jamie Dimon gestures while speaking
Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer (Tom Williams/AP)

Wednesday, 29 March 2023 08:29 AM EDT

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., will be interviewed under oath over the bank's relationship with late sex offender and former client Jeffrey Epstein, a lawyer involved in the case said Tuesday.

The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 – five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

JPMorgan is defending two lawsuits seeking damages over its dealings with Epstein: a proposed class action by Epstein's accusers and a case brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a home.

The bank is also suing Jes Staley, a former private banking chief and later Barclays Plc CEO. He had been friendly with Epstein but expressed regret for the relationship and has denied any involvement in Epstein's illegal activity.

Staley, who resigned from Barclays in November 2021 amid a regulatory inquiry into how he characterized his relationship with Epstein, will be interviewed under oath by JP Morgan lawyers in April, one source familiar with the situation said.

U.S. depositions tend to be held in private.

JPMorgan, which has accused Staley of concealing information about Epstein, seeks to force the return of eight years of compensation and reimbursement for damages the bank might incur in other lawsuits.

The Financial Times earlier reported Dimon's expected deposition.

Citing a person familiar with an internal JPMorgan probe, the newspaper said there was no record found of Dimon being in direct communication with Epstein or included in any discussion over retaining him as a client.

On March 9, a federal judge ordered JPMorgan to give the U.S. Virgin Islands documents concerning Dimon from 2015 to 2019, after Epstein had been dropped as a client, rejecting the bank's claim that the territory was on a "fishing expedition."

Deutsche Bank AG, where Epstein was a client from 2013 to 2018, is also being sued by the financier's accusers.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell at age 66 in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., will be interviewed under oath over the bank's relationship with late sex offender and former client Jeffrey Epstein, a lawyer involved in the case said Tuesday.
jpmorgan chase, jamie dimon, jeffrey epstein, testify
372
2023-29-29
Wednesday, 29 March 2023 08:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved