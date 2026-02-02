Epstein Bragged of 'Wild' Dinner With Zuckerberg, Hoffman

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein once boasted of attending a "wild" dinner with some of Silicon Valley's most powerful figures, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

That is according to a 2015 email released last week by the Justice Department, the New York Post reported.

The email, dated Aug. 20, 2015, was sent by Epstein to billionaire hotel heir Tom Pritzker, who had asked whether Epstein planned to travel to New York later that month. Epstein's reply suggested he had recently been socializing with elite tech leaders.

"not sure yet. i had dinner with zuckerburg, mu=k, thiel hoffman, wild," Epstein wrote, referencing Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Hoffman.

Epstein did not elaborate on what occurred at the dinner. The gathering was first reported publicly by Vanity Fair in 2019, which said the event was hosted by Hoffman in Palo Alto, California.

At the time, Zuckerberg distanced himself from Epstein.

"Mark met Epstein in passing one time at a dinner honoring scientists that was not organized by Epstein," Zuckerberg spokesman Ben LaBolt said. "Mark did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner."

Vanity Fair also reported that Musk had introduced Zuckerberg to Epstein at the event — a claim Musk flatly denied.

"I don't recall introducing Epstein to anyone, as I don't know the guy well enough to do so, Epstein is obviously a creep and Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine," Musk said then in an email to the outlet.

Newly released Epstein-related emails have renewed scrutiny of Hoffman's past interactions with the disgraced financier.

As previously reported, the document release included emails referencing Hoffman's visits to Epstein's private island, his New Mexico ranch, and his Upper East Side townhouse in Manhattan.

"Reid will spend the night at 71st," read one 2014 email from Hoffman's team, referencing Epstein's Manhattan residence.

Hoffman responded Sunday in a post on X, denying any criminal conduct while acknowledging regret over his association with Epstein after his conviction.

"Yes, interacting with Epstein post-conviction is something I deeply regret," Hoffman wrote. "I promise to continue calling for the full release of the Epstein files – the victims deserve justice, and those responsible should be held accountable."

Additional newly unsealed emails show Musk exchanged messages with Epstein about a possible visit to Epstein's private island, though no evidence suggests Musk ever traveled there.

Musk reiterated his denial of wrongdoing in a series of posts over the weekend.

"I have never been to any Epstein parties ever and have many times call for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein," Musk wrote. "The acid test for justice is not the release of the files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein."