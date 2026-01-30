Epstein Survivors Slam DOJ's 'Incomplete' Files Release

A group of 18 survivors of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein issued a joint statement Friday condemning the Department of Justice's latest release of documents tied to Epstein's crimes, calling the disclosure incomplete and harmful to victims.

"This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors," the statement said. "Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected."

Hundreds of prosecutors have spent the past two months reviewing more than six million pages potentially related to the case. As of Friday, about 3.5 million pages had been published in response to a law passed by Congress in November. The latest files also included 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

The survivors described the release as "outrageous," adding, "As survivors, we should never be the ones named, scrutinized, and retraumatized while Epstein's enablers continue to benefit from secrecy."

The statement came after the DOJ made public additional records connected to Epstein, whose case has drawn years of scrutiny over whether powerful associates escaped accountability.

The New York Times reported the latest release has renewed criticism from survivors and advocates seeking fuller disclosure.

The survivors said the public still lacks key information about those who enabled Epstein's abuse network.

"Virginia Roberts Giuffre alone reported many abusers connected to Epstein's network, yet the public still does not have the full truth about who enabled him, who participated in his exploitation, and who has been shielded for years," the statement said.

Giuffre was one of the most prominent survivors of Epstein's sex-trafficking network. She had said she was recruited as a teenager and abused by Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for her role in Epstein's trafficking operation.

Giuffre's allegations helped bring renewed attention to Epstein's connections with wealthy and powerful figures. She died by suicide in April at age 41.

The group added, "Hundreds of women have come forward with additional reports like hers. The scale of this failure is staggering and indefensible."

The survivors argued the DOJ has not fulfilled its obligations until all legally required records are made public.

"The Justice Department cannot claim it is finished releasing files until every legally required document is released and every abuser and enabler is fully exposed," the statement said.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a news conference Friday that "victims of Mr. Epstein have gone through unspeakable pain, and there is nobody that should say anything differently."

"To the extent that there is frustration, I understand where that comes from, just from what we know about Mr. Epstein," he said. "I hope that the work that the men and women within this department have done over the past two months, I hope that it is able to bring closure."

The survivors also called for direct testimony from Attorney General Pam Bondi, noting an upcoming appearance before Congress.

"We need to hear directly from Attorney General Pam Bondi when she appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 11," they said. "Survivors deserve answers, and the public deserves the truth."

The statement vowed continued pressure for accountability.

"This is not over. We will not stop until the truth is fully revealed and every perpetrator is finally held accountable," the survivors said.

The group emphasized that their demands are not partisan.

"As we have always said, this is not about politics," the statement said. "We hope Democrats and Republicans will stand with survivors in continuing to demand the full release of the Epstein files."