Epstein's Brother: Told by Prison Health Records of Death Don't Exist

The brother of Jeffrey Epstein, Mark, had attempted to attain health records from the night of Epstein's death, but was told by the prison where Epstein was housed that the documentation does not exist.

The report written by the emergency medical services team that moved Epstein's body out of his jail cell was missing from the computer system.

Footage of the exchange between Mark Epstein and the prison was posted by Tucker Carlson to X.

"As of right now you're telling me you can't find the [pre-hospital care report]?" Mark asked, to which the prison employee replied, "not for the 10th of August 2019, no. It's not in the fire department database. I don't know why."

A PCR document, according to the New York Department of Health Bureau of Emergency Services, contains information including "the documentation of the event or incident, the medical condition, treatment provided and the patient's medical history."

The employee suggested that Epstein's body may have been taken to the morgue directly, but Mark said that he had photos of his brother in the hospital. Mark also said that the fire department told him that the PCR report was written, telling the employee that "they were the ones that suggested I get the PCR report ... Since I heard that with my own ears, I believe them, and I don't know why someone played with the computer and it's not there."

Mark has maintained that his brother was killed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center that night, as opposed to him committing suicide.

Carlson will be interviewing Mark to hear his side of the story soon.