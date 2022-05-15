Et Tu, Bezos: Amazon Founder Blasts Biden on Inflation, 'Misdirection'

For the second time in a week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, blasted President Joe Biden both on White House spin doctoring on inflation and economic policies that hurt the poor.

"In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only (West Virginia moderate Democrat Sen. Joe) Manchin saved them from themselves," Bezos tweeted Sunday morning.

"Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn't help the country."

The rebuke echoed remarks Friday where Bezos excoriated Biden for blaming others for inflation and mocking the "disinformation" attempt coming from the White House that has created a Disinformation Governance Board.

"The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead," Bezos wrote. "Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection."

The Bezos tweet was responding to a Biden tweet suggesting the answer to inflation was to tax the rich more.

"You want to bring down inflation?" Biden's Twitter account read. "Let's make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share."

Inflation was reported at 8.3% this week, near 40-year highs.