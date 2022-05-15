Mike Pompeo: Biden Energy Policy 'Dumb on Its Face,' Must Change

President Joe Biden cannot feign ignorance on inflation, shortages, and economic upheaval when it was his political decision to pretend the internal combustion engine should no longer exist, according to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"You could have predicted this: The moment you said we're going to shut down American energy, we're not going to have leases – not only in Alaska but on federal land – the moment you made it somehow feel icky to be a participant in the fossil fuels supply chain you knew these prices were going to come," Pompeo told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"It will have enormous implications for the American economy."

Inflation, supply chain woes, and food shortages are a "real tragedy" for Americans and only likely to get worse.

"The American leadership, Joe Biden, made the political decision to shut in American energy when we were nearly energy independent and he said don't loan to them, don't buy their stock, don't bank for them, don't talk to them, don't deal with them," Pompeo told host John Catsimatidis. "He shut them all in, as if the internal combustion engine was no longer necessary.

"This is a real tragedy and we're very likely to face shortages that go far beyond just the one we're seeing today in baby formula."

The policies of the Biden administration are just "dumb on its face," he continued.

"It not only imperils American prosperity but American security as well," Pompeo said. "It was dumb on its face. They could change it tomorrow. I hope that they will come to their senses and do so."

Unfortunately, Americans are laid to suffer the ramifications of bad governance by Democrats, he added.

"They live in this fantasy world where they don't understand there's real-world ramifications for putting the Green New Deal and locking out American energy and putting taxes on American businesses and telling parents they don't get to teach their kids the right things, if that's what they want to do," Pompeo said.

"That kind of fantasy has real-world ramifications on people in ways that are now coming home to roost for the administration."

Still, Democrats and those controlling the White House are too stubborn to see the errors of their ways, Pompeo lamented.

"They are disconnected from the things we all know, the fundamentals of how markets provide products, how consumers get things they need, how families take care of themselves," Pompeo said. "They just live in this world with their progressive ideologues.

"They just don't understand the things that have made us so successful, returning to these simple founding ideas. And they believe big government, directed from the top, can make it happen. And you're seeing empty store shelves as a direct result of that."

Democrats sought to fundamentally change America under the false premise they know better than us, Pompeo concluded.

"These folks want to live in a different world, where they think they know much better than American families and American workers," he said.