VA Workers Improperly Viewed VP Candidates' Records

An investigation by the Department of Veterans Affairs found that at least a dozen employees improperly accessed the medical records of current vice-presidential nominees J.D. Vance and Tim Walz, the Washington Post reported.

A criminal investigation is underway due to a violation of federal health privacy laws, with VA Inspector General Michael Missal sharing evidence with prosecutors, according to the Post.

The campaigns of Vance, a Republican senator from Ohio, and Walz, Democrat governor of Minnesota, were notified of the breaches, which occurred in July and August and were discovered last month, the Post reported. A physician and contractor used their VA computers to access the records and spent extended time looking at them, the Post said.

Investigators are working to find out whether Walz or Vance's health records have been shared as a result of the breach and the motives of those who looked at the information are under investigation, law enforcement officials told the Post.

Some employees said they were simply curious about their medical records, the Post said. The VA employees did not gain access to any disability compensation records, the Post reported.

"We take the privacy of the Veterans we serve very seriously and have strict policies in place to protect their records," VA press secretary Terrence Hayes said in an email to the Post. "Any attempt to improperly access Veteran records by VA personnel is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment to the Post, as did Missal's office, which first investigated the violations. The Walz and Vance campaigns declined comment to the Post.

"Veteran information should only be accessed when necessary to accomplish officially authorized and assigned duties as an employee, contractor, volunteer, or other personnel," McDonough wrote in an Aug. 30 email, obtained by the Post. "Viewing a Veteran's records out of curiosity or concern — or for any purpose that is not directly related to officially authorized and assigned duties — is strictly prohibited."

McDonough said in his email that any violation of the rules could bring disciplinary action, including possible removal, as well a referral to law enforcement agencies for civil penalties and criminal prosecution.

Any employees who are not criminally charged after the incident could still face administrative sanctions, VA officials warned, the Post reported.