Tags: jd vance | tiktok | social media | updates | trump administration | humor

Vance Posts First TikTok Video as Vice President

By    |   Tuesday, 07 October 2025 10:07 AM EDT

Vice President JD Vance posted his first TikTok video since taking office in January, relaunching his profile on Monday with a promise of providing followers with both the inner workings of the Trump administration and more AI-created humor.

Vance stated that his team will use his personal account to share updates on White House activity, politics, and occasionally "some sombrero memes here and there."

"JD Vance here. Just want to let you know that we are relaunching the VP's TikTok page," the vice president said in his office, standing in front of a Marine Corps flag. "I got a little lazy the last few months. I was focused on the job of being VP, not enough on TikToks. That's about to change, so follow along.

"We'll update y'all on what's going on in the White House, the business of state. We'll update you on what's going on politically, maybe some sombrero memes here and there, but follow along, and we'll look forward to connecting on TikTok. See you then."

Vance's video posted early Monday afternoon received over one million views by the end of the day. The vice president's previous video, released on Nov. 4 just before the election, reached 46.9 million views.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to transfer ownership of TikTok to American-based companies. According to the executive order, the new framework agreement would reduce parent company ByteDance and its affiliates' ownership of TikTok to under 20%, while investors such as Oracle and Silver Lake would hold the remaining 80%.

This structure is intended to meet the federal requirement for a "qualified divestiture," as outlined in the order.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


