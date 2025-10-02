WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Lisa McClain to Newsmax: Sombrero Memes Stir Up Dems

Thursday, 02 October 2025 01:06 PM EDT

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump's sombrero memes aimed at House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., are doing exactly what the president intended — rattling Democrats while keeping the focus on reopening the government.

"I think they'll stop just when, like they said, when the government's reopened," McClain said during an appearance on "Newsline." "Listen, the president sure does know how to get a rise out of the Democrats. That's true. But what isn't funny is what the Democrats are doing to the American people."

McClain was asked to respond to Vice President JD Vance's assurance to Jeffries on Wednesday that the memes, showing Jeffries wearing an oversized sombrero, would stop when the New York Democrat helps Republicans reopen the government.

"So I think JD is right — he is trying to get a rise out of the Democrats," she added. "And you can do both: Have a little fun, but also, at the end of the day, the Democrats, you got to open the government up. It's simple. Pass the bill."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 02 October 2025 01:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

