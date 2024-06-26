Sen. Vance: Will Be Bummed If Not Trump's Running Mate

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, has long been on former president Donald Trump's short list as a running mate for November's election.

And as the end of Trump's lengthy and highly speculative selection process appears to be near with the start of the Republican National Convention approaching July 15 in Milwaukee, the spotlight continues to shine on the person reportedly considered the most pro-MAGA member of the U.S. Senate.

Should Trump choose someone else — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio also reportedly are in the mix — Vance said Wednesday he would be disappointed if he didn't get the nod.

"I'm human, right?" Vance said in an interview with Fox News, according to Axios. "So, when you know this thing is a possibility, if it doesn't happen, there is certainly going to be a little bit of disappointment.

"They'll ask me if they ask me, and if they don't, that's fine."

Vance's wife, Usha Vance, said the couple is "open" to whatever happens, adding "I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now."

Vance and Ohio nursing home developer Brian Colleran played host to Trump at an event earlier this month that raised more than $5.5 million, according to Axios.

Trump has said he would announce his pick around the time of the national convention, but NBC News reported Tuesday that Trump could unveil his running mate as early as Thursday, when his debate with President Joe Biden takes place in Atlanta. Trump told NBC News last weekend he knows his choice and the person will be present at the debate, which will be broadcast by CNN and simulcast on Newsmax beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.

Trump was asked about Burgum and Vance as running mates in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday but did not give a date when he would announce his decision.

"I could take any one of these people," Trump said. "They're great. We have a great bench. And even beyond that we have a great bench. We'll make a decision fairly soon and I think people will be very happy with this decision."