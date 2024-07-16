'Hillbilly Elegy' Soars After Vance Earns VP Nod

The autobiography of Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, surged to the top Amazon's bestseller list hours after the announcement that he will be former President Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate.

The paperback and hardcover versions of Vance's bestselling book, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," held the top two spots on Amazon's bestseller list as of Tuesday morning. The Associated Press reported total sales for the memoir at 1.6 million as of Monday night.

The 2016 memoir details Vance's troubled childhood and coming of age in the midst of poverty and addiction in Middletown, Ohio. Vance became a Marine, Yale Law School graduate, venture capitalist, U.S. senator, and vice-presidential nominee by the age of 39.

In 2020, "Hillbilly Elegy" was made into an Oscar Nominated film directed by Ron Howard and starred Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

"J.D.'s book, "Hillbilly Elegy," became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Despite previously being a Trump critic, Vance has become one of the former president's most vocal supporters. Trump has cited Vance's diverse background, his military and business experience, and his connections with the hollowed out American interior as being key factors in his choice.