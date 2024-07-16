WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: joni ernst | newsmax | jd vance | donald trump | 2024

Sen. Joni Ernst to Newsmax: Vance Brings 'Young Voters to Table'

By    |   Tuesday, 16 July 2024 12:17 PM EDT

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, praised former President Donald Trump for selecting Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, to serve as his running mate, saying the selection will help bring "young voters to the table" in the 2024 presidential election.

"I admire him very, very much," Ernst told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Tuesday, the morning after Vance was announced as the GOP candidate for vice president at the Republican National Convention.

Vance will "absolutely" help Trump win over voters, particularly young voters, Ernst said, adding the "great appeal" of Vance is in his youth.

"I've witnessed this in the United States Senate again, when we were on the campaign trail … two years ago, he is going to reach populations that maybe have given up on politics here in the United States of America."

Ernst continued to praise Vance for his ability to "speak to those young individuals what their hopes and dreams are, and how the Republican Party's policies are much better for their future, for their families' future than what we have seen in the Joe Biden administration."

Vance "will be able to go to to toe" against Vice President Kamala Harris in a debate, Ernst said, "and be able to explain why our ideas are better for the American people than what we have seen with Biden."

Trump and Vance project "strength and resilience," she continued.

"We see a very, very weak administration that has failed the American people on so many fronts, with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, so there is a clear distinction," she said.

Vance will "bring those young voters to the table," Ernst concluded. "He is exactly what we need in this campaign year."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


