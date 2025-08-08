Emerson Poll: Harris Trails Newsom, Buttigieg in Calif. for '28

Californians favor Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over former Vice President Kamala Harris to represent the Democratic Party in the next presidential race, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday.

Despite representing her home state of California as a senator and being the first female vice president, Harris is not the favorite among her fellow Golden State residents. Californians prefer Newsom at 23%, Buttigieg at 17%, and then Harris at 11%. The former vice president does poll higher than Rep. Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who came in at 9% support.

Among Republican primary voters, Vice President JD Vance was a more solid choice to be the GOP nominee at 40%, with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. placing second at 10%, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis third at 9%.

President Donald Trump's efforts on illegal immigration continue to poll underwater in California with 60% saying mass deportations of illegal immigrants are a bad thing.

The Emerson College poll, conducted Aug. 4-5, surveyed 444 likely Democrat primary voters and carried a +/- 4.6 percentage point margin of error. The poll of Republican primary voters surveyed 221 likely voters with a +/- 6.6 percentage point margin of error.