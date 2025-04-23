Former NFL Kicker Feely Announces GOP House Run

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely said he will run as a Republican for the 5th District seat in Arizona in hopes of replacing Rep. Andy Biggs, who announced plans to run for Arizona governor.

Feely, 48, has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

Along with promising to represent Arizona-specific interests, Feely's campaign website indicates that he would work on national issues ranging from "a secure border" and "protecting women's sports" to "standing with Israel and fighting antisemitism."

Former state representative Travis Grantham also announced his intent to run for the seat in Arizona's 5th district, which has been represented by Biggs since 2016.

Feely, who played for six NFL teams, retired in 2014 and launched a broadcast career as an NFL analyst for CBS.