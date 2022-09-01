Jared Kushner to Newsmax: If Trump Runs Again, 'I'll Support Him'

Jared Kushner, former senior adviser to 45th President Donald Trump, his father-in-law, told Newsmax Thursday that he is enjoying his time in the private sector and that, if Trump runs again, he'll "support him as a family member should."

Kushner discussed his new book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir" with a familiar face on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." Host Sean Spicer served as the White House press secretary and communications director during Trump's administration.

"President Trump right now is very troubled for what he's seeing happening in the country," Kushner said. "I write in the book not only what it was like being under investigation for the Russia collusion narrative and for being attacked and falsely impeached and besmirched by the media, but also how President Trump got so many things done. Inflation was low, gas prices were low, the wealth gap in the country was shrinking, the trade deals that everyone said wouldn't get done got done, bringing jobs back for the middle class and for our manufacturing base here in America.

"He watches what's happening now: Gas prices are up; inflation is up; the economy is not doing as well as it was before; we have a war in Europe and China is being very provocative in Taiwan. So at the end of the day, I know that it bothers him to see," he continued. "I think he fixed a lot of these problems, and it's something that, that could be fixed again.

When asked if he would return to government if Trump runs and wins again, Kushner said, "I'll support him as a family member should.

"But right now, I'm loving the opportunity to spend time with my family and being in the private sector," he said.

When talking about his interactions with politicians in Washington, D.C., Kushner said he learned fairly quickly that people will do some "fairly illogical things in order to get Trump.

"You had four years of just total derangement by people in the media," he said. "You had serious news organizations, at least what I perceived, like The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC; and they were just hyperventilating about all these things that turned out to be totally, totally false.

"I felt it was very important to write this book so that people can understand what was actually happening and more importantly, how it was happening in an environment of maximum pressure," he added.