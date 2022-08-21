Jared Kushner: Trump 'Drives His Enemies So Crazy' They Overshoot

Jared Kushner said Sunday that the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was an inevitable result of Trump's enemies "overpursuing" him.

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law who served as a senior White House adviser, appeared on Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin" to promote his new book, "Breaking History." Host Mark Levin asked Kushner to discuss his thoughts on the raid, to which Kushner responded that, since Trump "drives his enemies so crazy, they always overpursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. And that's basically what happened here.

"But, you know, what's happening now is the same thing being done by the same people in the same way. They're leaking to the same sources. They're manufacturing fabulous claims that then get debunked, you know, shortly thereafter," Kushner continued.

Kushner then noted that, while Trump's strongest critics regularly accuse him of breaking norms, "what we're seeing here and what we've seen constantly over time is that they do that exact thing. They break all the norms in order to try to get Trump."

Kushner referenced a tweet in which President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador asked, "What would the US Government say, if OUR police raided the house of one of the main possible contenders of OUR 2024 presidential election?"

"I saw the other day the leader of El Salvador put out a statement saying that if he would have raided the home of his largest political rival, the American government and the American media would be going crazy. But here they've been celebrating this unfortunate turn of events that is giving a lot of people who want to believe in the fairness of the judicial system, and our democracy, a lot of pause and concern," Kushner continued.