Republicans Launch Ads Attacking Dem for Biden Inflation Reduction Act

Republicans have launched an ad targeting a Democrat who voted for the $740 billion healthcare, climate, and tax bill, Axios is reporting.

A $750,000 ad buy from the Congressional Leadership Fund is aimed at Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine for voting for the legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Prices are up," a narrator says in the 30-second ad. "The economy is weak. Maine families are drowning. But instead of helping, Jared Golden cast one of the deciding votes for Biden's new massive spending bill that will make inflation even worse.

"Tax hikes for nearly everyone. And up to 87,000 new IRS agents, who can harass the middle class. Times are tough. When Maine families need a lifeline, Jared Golden threw us an anchor."

According to Axios, the ad highlights several attack lines that were most popular in polling, including the legislation's tax provisions and the hiring of new IRS agents.

Golden is in a tough reelection fight in the general election against former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, Axios said. In addition, Golden's congressional district voted for former President Donald Trump by six points in 2020.

Trump has slammed the legislation and called for Democrats to vote against it.

"Should be called the Inflation Expansion Act," he said. "Adds 87,000 gun carrying IRS agents to cajole and harass you and your family."

Meanwhile, Republicans are expected to continue using the legislation in their campaign to win back Congress in the fall.

"Expect to see millions in advertising attacking Democrats," a GOP strategist said. "We'll see a lot more of these ads in the coming month. They are effective, and every Democrat supported this bill."