Trump Blasts Inflation Reduction Act, Urges Dems to Vote Against It

Former President Donald Trump on Friday released a statement slamming the Inflation Reduction Act and calling for Democrats to vote against it.

The House is returning to Washington on Friday, where they are expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act and send it to President Joe Biden to sign. Trump, in a statement, urged "Democrats in Congress" to vote against the legislation.

"Democrats in Congress should strongly VOTE AGAINST THE BIGGEST GREEN NEW FAKE DEAL BILL IN HISTORY, which is about to be rammed down the throats of Americans," Trump said on his social media network, Truth Social.

"Those Dems voting against this massive tax hike will be legends — actually be able to win again," he continued. "Should be called the Inflation Expansion Act. Adds 87,000 gun carrying IRS Agents to cajole and harass you and your family. Call your Democrat Congressmen & women — tell them NOT to vote for this killer. Republicans are 100% against!"

Trump said last week at a rally in Wisconsin, where he endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, that the legislation is "the biggest tax hike in history."