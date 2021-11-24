×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: january6 | federalcourt | broadway

Broadway Actor Faces 1/6 Charges

Broadway Actor Faces 1/6 Charges
The mob inside the Capitol on J. 6, 2021. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 24 November 2021 09:58 PM

A Broadway actor was arrested and charged for joining in the January 6th Capitol Hill riot, the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office said. 

James D. Beeks, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested Tuesday in Milwaukee while on tour with a production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Beeks faces a felony charge of obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds, Breitbart reports.

Beeks made his initial appearance in a Wisconsin federal court and was released pending further court proceedings. Prosecutors are accusing Beeks of joining a group of Oath Keepers while walking from the Ellipse to the Capitol. Once inside the Capitol building, Beeks allegedly took part in a group that attempted to push through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway leading to the Senate chamber. After being deterred by law enforcement, they regrouped in the Capitol Rotunda. They left the building at 3:04 P.M., prosecutors say. 

Beeks has been suspended from the North American touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar pending the investigation, Breitbart adds. It is still unclear if the tour will continue as scheduled.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Broadway actor was arrested and charged for joining in the January 6th Capitol Hill riot, the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office said. James D. Beeks, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested Tuesday in Milwaukee while on tour with a production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
january6, federalcourt, broadway
186
2021-58-24
Wednesday, 24 November 2021 09:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved