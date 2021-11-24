Broadway Actor Faces 1/6 Charges

A Broadway actor was arrested and charged for joining in the January 6th Capitol Hill riot, the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

James D. Beeks, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested Tuesday in Milwaukee while on tour with a production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Beeks faces a felony charge of obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds, Breitbart reports.

Beeks made his initial appearance in a Wisconsin federal court and was released pending further court proceedings. Prosecutors are accusing Beeks of joining a group of Oath Keepers while walking from the Ellipse to the Capitol. Once inside the Capitol building, Beeks allegedly took part in a group that attempted to push through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway leading to the Senate chamber. After being deterred by law enforcement, they regrouped in the Capitol Rotunda. They left the building at 3:04 P.M., prosecutors say.

Beeks has been suspended from the North American touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar pending the investigation, Breitbart adds. It is still unclear if the tour will continue as scheduled.