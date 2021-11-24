Trump Attorneys Claim Biden Colluding With Jan. 6 Commission

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys on Wednesday claimed in a legal brief that President Joe Biden is colluding with the Democrats on the congressional committee investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In the brief, which was filed with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, the lawyers argue that the only purpose of the House select committee’s investigation is to attack Trump.

"There is little doubt President Biden is doing the bidding of a Congress controlled by his party. Appellees’ briefs are rife with political hostility," the brief reads, according to The Hill.

"The Committee is not tasked with a criminal or impeachment investigation of President Trump, nor is it tasked with determining the status or integrity of the 2020 election. Congress and the President are on a fishing expedition to find damaging information on their former and future political opponents."

They add: "Here, the incumbent President’s personal political interests are aligned with the congressional majority, and his political objective will do grave damage to the integrity of our Republic’s constitutional structure if it is achieved. The political animus shown by President Biden and his allies in Congress weighs against the unfettered deference towards the incumbent President sought by Appellees."

The brief comes as Trump’s legal team and the select committee’s own attorneys prepare for oral arguments over whether or not Trump can assert executive privilege to block the panel from obtaining several hundred pages of records from the White House now stored in the National Archives.

The panel’s attorneys argued earlier this week that these records are necessary for the investigation, and claimed that continued delay would be detrimental to the committee’s ability to determine the facts in the case.

"Delay itself would inflict a serious constitutional injury on the Select Committee by interfering with its legislative duty. The Select Committee needs the documents now because they will shape the direction of the investigation," the attorneys for the panel wrote in a filing, according to the Hill.

"For example, the documents could inform which witnesses to depose and what questions to ask them, as well as whether further subpoenas should be issued to others."