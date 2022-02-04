Trump Slams Pence, Challenges His Comments About Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump clapped back on Friday night to comments made by his former vice president earlier in the day at a gathering of the Federalist Society in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

"President Trump is wrong," Mike Pence said, according to The Associated Press. "I had no right to overturn the election."

Trump released a statement through his political action committee Save America criticizing Pence's statement to the crowd of conservative lawyers. He also was critical of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the press release.

"Just saw Mike Pence's statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible," Trump said.

"Well, the Vice President's position is not an automatic conveyor if obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist. That's why the Democrats and RINOs are working feverishly together to change the very law that Mike Pence and his unwitting advisors used on January 6 to say he had no choice."

The former president said that he was "right and everyone knows it," and that officials in both parties are attempting to change the rules to prevent a similar event from happening again.

"The reason they want it changed is because they now say they don't want the Vice President to have the right to ensure an honest vote," Trump said.

"If there is fraud or large scale irregularities, it would have been appropriate to send those votes back to the legislatures to figure it out," he added. "The Dems and RINOs want to take that right away. A great opportunity lost, but not forever, in the meantime our Country is going to hell!"