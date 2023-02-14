N.Y. AG James: Trump Ordered to Pay $110K for Contempt of Court

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday that a court ruled that former President Donald Trump must pay her office $110,000 for being in contempt of court for not complying with subpoenas dealing with an investigation of his business dealings.

"Today, the court again ruled in our favor and upheld an order that Donald Trump was in contempt of court and must pay my office $110,000," James posted on Twitter on Tuesday. "There are consequences for abusing the legal system."

The BBC reported in April 2022 that James, who opened a probe into Trump's financial dealings in 2019, wanted the court to find him in contempt, charging him $10,000 per day, for not turning over documents and information demanded in subpoenas in the case.

According to the report, the court ordered Trump to turn over the documents requested that James claims show he inflated the values of his assets to banks when getting loans for his businesses.

"We are prepared to adamantly oppose the frivolous and baseless motion filed by the attorney general's office," Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement at the time, according to the BBC report. "Our client has consistently complied with the many discovery requests served by the attorney general's office over the years."

The civil case is separate from a criminal probe the office is also pursuing, the report said.

In June, James said that Trump supplied affidavits "sufficient to lift" the contempt order from April, and that Trump would pay a fine of $110,000, Reuters reported on June 21.

"Respondent's counsel must rely upon current employees to provide the required information," the news outlet reported James' writing in a letter to the court at the time. "[We] are prepared to agree that the affidavits satisfy the court's order because it is not apparent what else, if anything, the respondent and his counsel can be ordered to do."

Trump appealed the fine at the end of June.

"Although we are pleased that the court has lifted the contempt finding, we maintain that it was wholly unwarranted and improper in the first place," Habba said in a text message at the time, according to Axios. "We will push ahead with our appeal to secure justice for our client."