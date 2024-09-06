James Murdoch Among 88 Biz Leaders to Endorse Harris

James Murdoch, a son of Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch, was one of 88 corporate leaders who signed an open letter Friday endorsing Democrat nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The four-sentence letter was first shared with CNBC. Signers also included Snap Chair Michael Lynton, Yelp chief Jeremy Stoppelman, and entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

"With Kamala Harris in the White House, the business community can be confident that it will have a President who wants American industries to thrive," the letter stated. "As a partner to President Biden, Vice President Harris has a strong record of advancing actions to spur business investment in the United States and ensure American businesses can compete and win in the global market."

James Murdoch, 51, is the former 21st Century Fox CEO who was replaced by his older and more conservative brother, Lachlan Murdoch, to lead their father’s media empire.

James Murdoch is engaged in a legal fight with his father, who is trying to expand Lachlan Murdoch's voting power in the Murdoch Family Trust to secure a majority and ensure that he cannot be challenged by the siblings, James Murdoch among them.

Lachlan Murdoch is chair of News Corp, whose publications include The Wall Street Journal and the Sun, and chair and chief executive of Fox Corp.

James Murdoch left Fox in 2019 to run an investment fund. He invested $100 million in his nonprofit foundation to fund nonpartisan and Democrat-leaning causes in 2021, CNBC reported then.

The genesis of Friday's letter was the brainchild of four top Harris supporters, according to CNBC:

Roger Altman, senior chair of Evercore

Blair Effron, co-founder of Centerview Partners

Former American Express CEO Ken Chenault

Ursula Burns, former CEO of Xerox

They brought the letter to the Harris presidential campaign to showcase the support she has within the business community, CNBC reported.

"She will continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability, and a sound business environment, and she will strive to give every American the opportunity to pursue the American dream," the letter concluded.

Other signees included Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz; Basketball Hall of Famer and billionaire businessman Magic Johnson; former LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman; and Tony James, former president and COO of Blackstone.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.