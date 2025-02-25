FBI Probes Alleged 2016 Comey Honeypot

The FBI is starting an investigation into the agency's plan to infiltrate President Donald Trump's first campaign using two female undercover agents as a honeypot.

According to The Washington Times' initial reporting, the investigation was launched in 2015 by FBI Director James Comey and kept off the books. An FBI whistleblower broke the news of the inquiry to the House Judiciary Committee last year.

The plan was said to involve two undercover female agents who had infiltrated the Trump campaign at high-levels.

FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy Director Dan Bongino are now looking for those once-undercover agents.

Initially, the whistleblower noted that the honeypot was a separate operation from Crossfire Hurricane, and sought to uncover no specific crime but was merely a fishing expedition.

"The case had no predicated foundation, so Comey personally directed the investigation without creating an official case file in Sentinel or any other FBI system," the whistleblower said, according to the disclosure. "The FBI has multiple methods of protecting highly sensitive investigations, so Comey did not have a legitimate reason not to officially create an official investigation file or have a file number."

The operation was ostensibly shut down after a major newspaper obtained a photograph of one of the undercover agents and prepared to publish it. The FBI's press office intervened, claiming that releasing the image would jeopardize a confidential FBI informant.

According to the whistleblower, this was a deliberate deception: it was not a undercover informant but indeed an FBI agent.

In the aftermath, one of the undercover agents was reportedly transferred to the CIA, effectively placing her beyond the reach of any potential inquiry. The other received a promotion and is now a high-ranking FBI executive in a major field office.

Additionally, the whistleblower described a culture of silence surrounding the operation as agents were directed never to discuss the matter.