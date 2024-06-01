WATCH TV LIVE

House Oversight Committee to Investigate Pro-Palestinian Student Organization

Saturday, 01 June 2024 03:28 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to the National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) on Wednesday requesting insight as to how the presence of pro-Hamas propaganda and illegal encampments occurred on college campuses this past spring.

Massive protests the last to months have paralyzed dozens of college campuses. Since April 18, more than 3,000 people have been arrested on over 50 college and universities campuses. More than 400 colleges have had some of demonstration on campus.

Comer, who serves as chair of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said the committee is concerned "that organizations promulgating pro-Hamas propaganda and engaging in illegal activities at institutions of higher education might be receiving funding or other support from foreign or domestic sources which support the aims of Hamas or other foreign terrorist organizations."

The letter was addressed to Dr. Osama Abuirshaid, executive director of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). In February, Abuirshaid spoke to students at the University of Michigan in a lecture series titled "Our Role in Ending the Genocide."

The AMP claims to support over two hundred "Palestinian solidarity organizations on college campuses" across the United States and Canada.

Comer's letter cites the Anti-Defamation League which has labelled the AMP as an "alter ego of the Islamic Association of Palestine (IAP), once the main propaganda arm for Hamas in the U.S."

The committee is requesting all documents and communication related to the SJPs funding, and all correspondent and documents related to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel.

The committee gave the SJP until June 12 to produce the documents.

Saturday, 01 June 2024 03:28 PM
