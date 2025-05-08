Carville Joins Vance in Slamming Rep. Omar

Vice President JD Vance has found an unlikely ally in condemning Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.: Democrat strategist James Carville.

In a post Monday on X, Vance shared a video clip from another post of Omar saying in a 2018 interview with Al Jazeera: "Our country should be more fearful of white men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country. We should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men."

Vance wrote: "This isn't just sick; it's actually genocidal language. What a disgrace this person is."

Omar, who was stripped of her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee in 2024 for remarks that many found antisemitic, replied Tuesday in a post on X that the clip was nearly 8 years old and she was responding to an alleged Anti-Defamation League report that revealed white supremacists were responsible for 78% of "extremist-related murders."

She then took aim at Vance, writing: "PS you should look up what 'genocidal' actually means when you're actively supporting a genocide taking place in Gaza," referring to Israel's military operation following Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Carville, speaking Wednesday at the Sir Harry Evans Investigative Journalism Summit in London, slammed Omar for contributing to the Democrats' electability problems.

"So let me get this straight, 69% of the people going to vote are white," Carville said. "Of that, 48-and-a-half are males. So, I don't know, my rough math is 33% [of the electorate]. Let's go out and piss off 33% of the people that vote, and that's a smart strategy.

"And the people that agree with her, there are people that actually agree with her. And I think this honestly, I think these people are more trouble than they're worth."

Carville went further in his attack against Omar on his podcast Thursday, calling for her to leave the Democratic Party, according to The Daily Caller.

"Lady, why don't you just get out the Democratic Party?" he said. "Honestly, start your own movement … and then when it's over, if you want to caucus with the Democrats, fine. We agree with a lot of things that you do. But we don't believe we ought to be running against white men. In fact, we don't think we ought to be running against any gender, any ethnic group, any race, any religion or anything else.

"[Expletive], these people are just helpless. They cannot be helped. There's nothing you can do to help them. They don't want to be helped. And if they had any guts, they'd start their own [expletive] political party and get out of ours. I'm sorry."

Newsmax has reached out to Omar for comment.