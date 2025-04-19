Carville Slams Maher for Being 'Had' by Trump Charm

Democratic strategist James Carville blasted comedian Bill Maher for being “had” by President Donald Trump’s “personal charm,” accusing the television host of falling for the president’s demeanor during a recent White House dinner, The Hill reported.

Carville added that Maher was taken in by President Donald Trump’s “personal charm” during a White House visit arranged by musician Kid Rock.

On his latest episode of the “Politics War Room” podcast, Carville was critical of Maher’s impression of Trump, calling the HBO host a “supremely naive man.”

“I think Bill Maher was had. He went there, and he talked about how charming and measured Trump was,” Carville said. “This was the same guy that day was reveling in a guy who was illegally deported to El Salvador and refused to bring him back, who loves to hurt people, loves to inflict pain.”

Carville continued, warning that Maher’s experience was not unique.

“But, you know, Bill is just the latest in a whole series of people who get had by the personal charm, if you will, of some really bad people,” he said, drawing a direct comparison to “former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.”

Although Carville said he did not believe Maher had malicious intentions, he doubled down on his criticism.

“Bill Maher, you were had,” he said.

Maher, who has frequently criticized Trump on his HBO show “Real Time,” visited the White House in late March for a private dinner with the president. Kid Rock joined him, who said he organized the event in hopes of fostering “more civility” between political opponents.

Contrary to Carville’s views, in an interview with Fox News following the meeting, Kid Rock said the experience “could not have been better.”

Maher also spoke about the dinner on his show last week, praising Trump’s demeanor.

“To the president’s credit, there was no pressure to,” Maher said when addressing speculation that he might soften his stance. He emphasized that he did not become a supporter. “I did not turn ‘MAGA,’” he joked.

He said he brought along a list of insults Trump had hurled at him over the years and asked the president to sign it. He noted the president’s humor and hospitality and described Trump as “gracious and measured” during the interaction.

“Just for starters, he laughs. I’ve never seen him laugh in public, but he does, including to himself, and it’s not fake, believe me,” Maher said. “As a comedian of 40 years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it,” he said, looking at his studio audience.