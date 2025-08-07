Carville Tells Dems to Add New States, Pack High Court

James Carville believes Democrats can "save democracy" in a post-Trump political landscape by adding new states to the union and more justices to the Supreme Court.

On the "Politics War Room" podcast he co-hosts, the veteran Democrat strategist called on Democrats to enact radical reforms at the federal level if they win the White House, the Senate and the House in 2028, which he said is "certainly not impossible."

"They are just going to have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as states ... They're just going to have to do it. And they may have to expand the [Supreme Court] to 13 members," Carville said Thursday.

Along with his co-host, Al Hunt, Carville lamented about life under President Donald Trump, including the redrawing of congressional maps in Texas, and said that if Democrats control Congress as well as the presidency in four years, they're "going to have to do something in 2028" because the country is "slipping away from us by the minute."

In addition to his suggestions to add Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as states and pack the Supreme Court, Carville also suggested passing federal legislation to ensure that redistricting can only take place once every 10 years.

The architect of former President Bill Clinton's 1992 win called Trump a threat and argued that the sweeping reforms he proposed are necessary to right the country after the Republican president's latest four years in office.

"Any of those things in isolation I would be skeptical about, I would be cautious about," Carville said. "I would say, ‘Well, I don't know if that's the greatest idea in the world, you're opening Pandora's Box.' If you want to save democracy, I think you got to do all of those things because we just are moving further and further away from being anything close to a democracy."

"If you have a Democratic House, a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president, they should do that on day one," he added.