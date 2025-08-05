WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kathy hochul | texas | democrats | redistricting

Gov. Hochul: Texas Republicans 'Torching Our Democracy'

By    |   Tuesday, 05 August 2025 03:00 PM EDT

New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is on a tear in support of fellow Democrats in Texas, blaming Texas Republicans for creating division in a column published Tuesday in the Houston Chronicle.

Hochul claimed the GOP's Texas congressional redistricting move is "an aggressive power grab designed to flip as many as five current Democratic seats." She wrote, "They've carved up diverse communities in Houston, Dallas and along the border to silence the voters who live there."

The New York governor proclaimed, "What Texas is doing isn't a clever strategy, it's political arson — torching our democracy to cling to power." She said this is the moment for Democrats to dig in. "The only viable recourse is to fight fire with fire."

With backing from President Donald Trump, Texas state lawmakers have embarked on a plan to draw up new boundaries for the state's congressional districts. The initial map could end up with as many as five more congressional seats in the state, flipping from Democrats to Republicans. That could soften what is now a razor-thin majority held by House Republicans in Washington.

Many Democratic state lawmakers from Texas have fled to other states, including New York and Illinois, in an attempt to block related voting. The Texas Tribune reported that GOP state lawmakers approved arrest warrants against legislators who fled the state. Governor Greg Abbott threatened to have them removed from office.

Hochul said fellow Texas Democrats are the ones following the law. "These public servants left the state to follow a legitimate and legal tactic to deny Republicans a quorum and stop this scheme in its tracks," she wrote.

She even invoked a civil rights activist to describe the events. "As John Lewis said, sometimes you have to get into good trouble. That's what they're doing — and they're not alone," she explained.

Hochul added, "What Texas Republicans are doing under Trump's direction is nothing short of a legal insurrection on our Capitol. But using a legal system doesn't make it legitimate. It's a hijacking of democracy. And it must be stopped."

Governor Hochul said she would be leading a redistricting effort in New York to try to counter the GOP effort in Texas. "All's fair in love and war," she said. "Bring it on."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is on a tear in support of fellow Democrats in Texas, blaming Texas Republicans for creating division in a column published Tuesday in the Houston Chronicle.
kathy hochul, texas, democrats, redistricting
374
2025-00-05
Tuesday, 05 August 2025 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved