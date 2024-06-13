WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hillary clinton | george latimer | jamaal bowman | racism | squad | new york | primary

Hillary Endorses Opponent to Squad's Jamaal Bowman

By    |   Thursday, 13 June 2024 08:15 AM EDT

Hillary Clinton has announced her endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer over incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York's increasingly heated House primary, coming just hours after Bowman, a "Squad" member, accused his opponent of racism.

"With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever," Clinton, the 2016 Democrat presidential nominee and a former secretary of state, posted on her X account Wednesday. "In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden's agenda — just like he's always done."

Latimer said, in response, that Clinton's "voice gives even more momentum to our grassroots campaign, which keeps gaining strength because we stand strongly and honestly for our values and for our belief in delivering meaningful results for the communities we serve," reports Politico.

His campaign announced the endorsement ahead of the first day of early primary voting, accompanying the announcement with a list of local labor groups and leaders who also support him.

Clinton's endorsement comes as the race between Latimer and Bowman becomes more heated. Bowman has also been endorsed by several well-known supporters, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Bowman, during an event in Mount Vernon, New York, Wednesday, claimed that Latimer is "in the pocket of Republican billionaires … who are racist," and that his challenger "is also not just anti-Black racist, he's anti-Muslim racist."

Latimer's campaign has been highlighting that Bowman voted against a bipartisan infrastructure plan backed by President Joe Biden. Bowman says his vote was not pivotal to whether the law would pass and that he wanted to advocate more for social spending.

The Bowman-Latimer campaign is also testing Democrat voters' opinions on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Pro-Israel AIPAC is backing Latimer, who says Bowman's criticism of Israel does not match the stance of mainstream Democrats, through a multi-million support campaign.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hillary Clinton has announced her endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer over incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York's heated House primary, coming just hours after Bowman, a "Squad" member, accused his opponent of racism.
hillary clinton, george latimer, jamaal bowman, racism, squad, new york, primary
316
2024-15-13
Thursday, 13 June 2024 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved