Rep. Jackson, 53 Other Republicans Ask Biden to Take Cognitive Test

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, is renewing his calls for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, and 53 Republican lawmakers are joining.

"We again write to you to express concern with your current cognitive state and to urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately. We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the example set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities," the letter says.

"While you have largely brushed aside these assertions as partisan political attacks, the left-leaning New York Times recently published an article outlining all of this in great detail," the letter continues. "According to The New York Times, the increased scrutiny surrounding your cognitive state has been fueled by your recent public appearances."

Key members of House Republican leadership also signed the bill, including Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks, R-Ind., Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson, R-La.

"The American people should have absolute confidence in their President, knowing that he or she can perform their duties as Head of State and Commander in Chief," the letter says. "They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader.”

Biden’s gaffes have received increased attention because he’s the oldest person to assume the job at 79.

Last month, Biden displayed a card that showed step-by-step instructions for him during a White House meeting with wind industry leaders.

Biden held up a card showing instructions that began with "YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants," and ended with "YOU depart."

Also included were "YOU take YOUR seat" and "YOU thank participants."