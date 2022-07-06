Biden Reminded to Say 'God Bless America' on July 4

President Joe Biden needed to be reminded to say "God bless America" while concluding remarks before Fourth of July fireworks at the White House.

Biden appeared to be wrapping up his speech Monday night when first lady Jill Biden reminded him to say, "God bless America."

The president, appearing a bit befuddled, turned toward his wife who again said, "God bless America."

President Biden then pointed the mic toward his wife, who repeated the line a third time: "God bless America. Thank you."

Biden, 79, followed by saying, "And God protect our troops. Thank you."

The awkward exchange preceded a performance by the U.S. Marine Band and U.S. Sea Chanters.

Social media users expressed their thoughts about what they perceived to be Biden's latest gaffe.

"A sad thing to watch," one person wrote, Independent Journal Review reported.

Another suggested Jill Biden should persuade the president to retire for his own well-being, the outlet said.

"Unreal. The look on her face [emoji] can you imagine having to do that 24/7? Ashamed is my only word I can think of. I have laughed and joked about this human. However….his wife is allowing it daily. Sickening [emojis]," one YouTube user wrote.

"He never said it once," another YouTube user wrote.

On Thursday, Biden, while speaking with reporters at the NATO summit in Madrid, mistakenly said neutral Switzerland was joining NATO. The president had intended to refer to Sweden.

After saying he and Finland's "leader" had discussed the Nordic country joining NATO, "we got on the telephone and called the leader of Switzerland."

"Switzerland," Biden repeated. "My goodness. I'm getting really anxious about expanding NATO — of Sweden."

Biden's public performances, always under the microscope as president, have received increased attention because he's the oldest person to assume the job.

Late last month, Biden displayed a card that showed step-by-step instructions for him during a White House meeting with wind industry leaders.

Biden held up a card showing instructions that began with "YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants," and ended with "YOU depart."

Also included were "YOU take YOUR seat" and "YOU thank participants."