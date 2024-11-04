Vance Calls Harris 'Trash'

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, former President Donald Trump's running mate, said Vice President Kamala Harris was trash at a rally in Atlanta on Monday.

Vance was discussing comments President Joe Biden made where he appeared to say Trump supporters were garbage.

"And our message to Kamala Harris is very simple, the citizens of this country, they are not garbage for thinking that you're doing a bad job," Vance said at the rally. "The citizens of this country are not racist for thinking that you ought to close down that damn southern border. The citizens of this country are not garbage for wanting to be able to afford groceries and a nice place to live. But in two days, we are gonna take out the trash in Washington, D.C., and the trash's name is Kamala Harris."

Biden created an uproar last week with his remarks to Latino activists responding to racist comments at a Trump rally made by the comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who referred to the U.S. island territory of Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

Biden, according to a transcript prepared by the official White House stenographers, told the Latino group on a Tuesday evening video call, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American."

Hinchcliffe's joke earned bipartisan rebukes from both Republicans and Democrats. On X, Hinchcliffe responded to a video of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., criticizing his comments.

"These people have no sense of humor," Hinchcliffe said. "Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his 'busy schedule' to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone … watch the whole set. I'm a comedian Tim … might be time to change your tampon."