×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ivy league | antisemitism

74 Lawmakers Demand Harvard, MIT, Penn Fire Presidents After Antisemitism Hearing

Friday, 08 December 2023 07:47 PM EST

Some 74 lawmakers on Friday demanded the governing boards of three of the country's top universities remove their presidents, citing dissatisfaction with their testimony at a hearing about antisemitism on campuses, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

In the letter, Republican Representative Elise Stefanik and Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz demanded that the board of governors at Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology oust their presidents or risk committing "an act of complicity in their antisemitic posture."

Penn President Liz Magill, Harvard President Claudine Gay, and MIT President Sally Kornbluth, who all testified before a U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Tuesday, have come under fire from their schools' Jewish communities for their handling of clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian contingents since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Calls for Magill's and Gay's resignations in particular have mounted in the days since their testimony, during which they declined to give a definitive "yes" or "no" answer to Stefanik's question of whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools' codes of conduct regarding bullying and harassment.

"Testimony provided by presidents of your institutions showed a complete absence of moral clarity and illuminated the problematic double standards and dehumanization of the Jewish communities that your university presidents enabled," the letter said.

"Given this moment of crisis, we demand that your boards immediately remove each of these presidents from their positions and that you provide an actionable plan to ensure that Jewish and Israeli students, teachers, and faculty are safe on your campuses," the letter said.

It was signed by 71 Republicans and three Democrats.

Representatives from the schools did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the letter.

At Tuesday's hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Representative Stefanik of New York grilled Magill, Gay and Kornbluth during an exchange over antisemitic speech.

"If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment," Magill replied. "If it is directed and severe and pervasive, it is harassment."

Kornbluth and Gay gave similar answers, each saying it was context-dependent.

Video clips of the hearing went viral, prompting further outrage among the schools' Jewish communities and an increase in calls for changes in leadership.

In a video statement posted after the hearing, Magill said she should have focused more on the "evil" of advocating genocide, instead of framing the matter as an issue of free speech in line with the U.S. Constitution and traditions of on-campus debate.

"I want to be clear. A call for genocide of Jewish people is threatening, deeply so," Magill said.

Gay apologized for her remarks at the hearing in an interview with Harvard's student newspaper on Thursday.

"I got caught up in what had become, at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures," she told the newspaper.

"What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged."

The Executive Committee of the MIT Corporation said in a statement on Thursday that Kornbluth still had their full support.

"She has done excellent work in leading our community, including in addressing antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate, which we reject utterly at MIT," the statement said.

Since the Oct. 7 attack and Israel's massive counterattack on Gaza, incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia, including violence, have surged in the U.S. and elsewhere. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Some 74 lawmakers on Friday demanded the governing boards of three of the country's top universities remove their presidents, citing dissatisfaction with their testimony at a hearing about antisemitism on campuses, according to a letter seen by Reuters.In the letter,...
ivy league, antisemitism
592
2023-47-08
Friday, 08 December 2023 07:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved