Poland Thanks Ivanka Trump for Her Role in Aid Project

Good news travels fast — even around the world.

Last week, Newsmax reported that former White House adviser Ivanka Trump had spearheaded a humanitarian project to deliver 1 million meals to the Ukraine people, along with enough medical supplies for Poland to fill five C-130 cargo planes.

And now, the Trump-led team is realizing the fruits of its labor.

The website for Polish President Kancelarii Prezydenta reads: "Thanks to the quick response to the appeal of the Polish president's wife for the organization of medical aid for Ukraine, donations from the USA have already reached Ukrainian hospitals and partially supported Polish institutions that receive refugees from Ukraine."

The eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump is contributing to a massive pipeline network that's serving as a lifeline for battle-affected Eastern European NATO countries. On Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In short time, food shortages have been commonplace in Eastern Europe. The Ukrainian people are desperate for food. Throughout the country, as Newsmax reported last week, supply chains have been shattered.

And Poland — which agreed to take in Ukrainian citizens during the war — requires medical supplies and expertise to help people recover from the physical and mental tortures of military conflict.

Ivanka Trump first got involved in the project after speaking with Krzysztof Szczerski, the Polish ambassador to the U.N. And soon after, Trump — a Wharton School graduate — began working together with logistical experts, industry leaders, and company CEOs, as a means of organizing massive humanitarian packages in relatively short time.

The medical equipment sent to Poland includes: bandages, syringes, nebulizers, electrocardiographs, burn packs and dressings, patient monitors, first-aid kits, intravenous supplies, and azithromycin (antibiotics).

This week, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to respond to the Polish president's words of gratitude.

"Thank you Mr. President @prezydentpl!

"I feel humbled to have been asked to assist in sending critical medical supplies to Ukraine via Poland. The remaining supplies — enough to fill over 4 more C-130 Hercules cargo planes — will soon be on their way! Grateful to all involved!"

Among the dignitaries joining in the humanitarian aid project: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, former Tennessee Sen. Bill Frist, Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff, and former Intuit CEO Brad Smith.

