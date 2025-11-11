Tariffs Threaten to Double Price of Italian Pasta

Italian pasta exports to the United States could face sharp new costs under a Commerce Department plan that may raise import tariffs to 107% early next year.

NBC reported that the preliminary decision targets 13 Italian producers, including Barilla, La Molisana, Garofalo, and Rummo.

If the tariffs take effect, U.S. consumer prices for imported pasta could more than double, industry groups said.

Italy's leading farm organization, Coldiretti, warned that the higher rates could "virtually wipe out" the nation's pasta exports to the U.S., reversing years of investment and growth in the industry.

The penalties combine a new 92% anti-dumping duty announced in September with the 15% tariff imposed under the Trump administration.

Commerce officials say the Italian companies sold pasta in the U.S. at "less than normal value," giving them an unfair edge over domestic producers.

The review began in August 2024 under the Biden administration, extending oversight that has continued since the 1990s.

Two companies, La Molisana and Garofalo, were chosen for detailed review but were cited for failing to provide data requested by the department.

Based on "facts available," the Commerce Department applied the 92% rate to all 13 exporters, calling it reasonably representative of the group's pricing.

Industry executives disputed the finding.

"We are being penalized because of two other companies' failure to supply timely and accurate info," said Jim Donnelly, chief commercial officer of Rummo USA.

Donnelly said Rummo would keep its products on American shelves but warned that prices could climb from about $3.99 to between $6.49 and $7.99 per box.

He said the company would absorb the hit for now while seeking to overturn what he called a "cookie-cutter judgment."

Some restaurateurs are already adapting.

In New York, chef Salvo Lo Castro said his restaurant Casasalvo has stopped importing pasta from Italy to avoid raising menu prices.

"I don't want to change the price for my guests," he said, explaining that his staff now makes pasta by hand.

Some brands may still sell products made in the U.S., such as Barilla, which produces many varieties at its plant in Avon, New York.

The company said it is assessing options ahead of the final government ruling expected next year.

The Supreme Court continues to deliberate Trump's tariff policies following lawsuits involving 12 Democratic state attorneys general and two business groups.



Trump posted on Tuesday that a ruling against his use of tariffs would be devastating.

"The unwind in the event of a negative decision on Tariffs, would be, including investments made, to be made, and return of funds, in excess of 3 Trillion Dollars.

"It would not be possible to ever make up for that kind of a drubbing," he wrote on Truth Social.