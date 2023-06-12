×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | west bank | settlements | palestine

Israel Plans New Settlements in West Bank

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 03:19 PM EDT

Israel informed President Joe Biden's administration that it will build thousands of new housing units in the occupied West Bank, Axios reported.

The Biden administration previously said it would oppose any new settlements by Israel in the area, saying it undermines the hopes for a two-state solution for the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Haaretz previously reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had shelved the plans for the controversial housing project due to widespread international criticism of the plan, which would have split the northern and southern parts of the West Bank.

However, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, during a press conference on Monday, defended the project, saying: "We will have big news for the settlements in the West Bank imminently."

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council referred Axios to the Israeli government when contacted for comment while adding that the U.S. "has been clear that advancing settlements is an obstacle to peace and the achievement of a two-state solution.”

A spokesperson for the State Department said it is "critical for all parties to uphold the commitments made at regional meetings in Aqaba and Sharm El Sheikh to avoid measures that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution.”

Netanyahu's office did not respond to requests for comment from Axios.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israel informed President Joe Biden's administration that it will build thousands of new housing units in the occupied West Bank, Axios reported.
israel, west bank, settlements, palestine
213
2023-19-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved