×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gadi eisenkot | israel | idf | isis | terrorists | killed

Fmr IDF Chief: Israel Killed Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 10:17 AM EDT

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot revealed on Sunday that the Israel Defense Forces targeted and neutralized hundreds of terrorist operatives belonging to ISIS in 2015.

"ISIS knows best how much the IDF operated in the Middle East – they paid the price of hundreds of casualties and injured. In 2015, there was an event in a specific location where we were asked to carry out an attack. We conducted a very extensive attack and hit many ISIS operatives," said Eisenkot.

"The campaign against ISIS was intensive and far beyond that of any other country," the former IDF chief added.

Eisenkot, who now serves as a Knesset member, said some of the IDF's military strategy and covert operations against ISIS (the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) have been successful.

"With results that in some places surpassed all imagination regarding the type of operations and attacks carried out. Some of the actions went under the radar."

Jurgen Todenhofer, a German journalist who spoke with ISIS operatives during his captivity, told Britain's Jewish News that Israel was the only Middle Eastern nation that has succeeded in deterring the spread of the feared Islamist terror group across the region.

Despite their image of fearless fundamentalists, ISIS terrorists reportedly feared direct confrontations with the formidable Israel Defense Forces. Instead, ISIS focused on striking U.S. and pro-Western forces in Syria, Iraq, and beyond.

However, ISIS still targeted Jewish and Israeli targets. In March 2022, an Arab Israeli citizen who identified with ISIS, carried out a lethal terror attack in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot revealed on Sunday that the Israel Defense Forces targeted and neutralized hundreds of terrorist operatives belonging to ISIS in 2015.
gadi eisenkot, israel, idf, isis, terrorists, killed
275
2023-17-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 10:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved