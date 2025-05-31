Israeli Minister Urges Jews to Leave UK, Belgium

Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs issued a dire warning to European Jews, accusing leaders in countries like the United Kingdom and Belgium of surrendering to Islamist extremism and urging Jewish communities to emigrate amid escalating threats, Breitbart reported.

European governments are capitulating to the Muslim Brotherhood and placing Jewish communities in jeopardy, according to Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli, who delivered a blistering critique of several European leaders during an interview with Breitbart News at CPAC Hungary.

Chikli, a Knesset member from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party, accused officials such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of being "useful idiots" who are endangering Western civilization by appeasing Islamist movements.

"They lack an understanding of reality, they lack courage, and they lack vision," Chikli said, referring to Macron, Sánchez, and other leaders. He criticized them for surrendering to pressure from "Muslim Brotherhood pressure, on Al Jazeera, to the leaders in the mosques and the network's NGOs."

Chikli alleged that these governments are compromising national security to gain favor with Muslim voters and political Islamist networks. He cited recent anti-Israel policy moves by France, Spain and Ireland — positions he said Hamas has celebrated — as further evidence of what he sees as growing Islamist influence within Europe.

"Hamas, the Islamic resistance movement, is the Muslim Brotherhood branch in Gaza," Chikli noted. "The enemy of France is the Muslim Brotherhood in France. The enemy of Spain and of Germany is the [infrastructure] of the Muslim Brotherhood entrenched within the state."

He pointed to a recent internal report by the French government that allegedly revealed decades of Muslim Brotherhood infiltration of civil institutions.

"This is a damning report showing how the movement exploits democratic freedoms in order to infiltrate schools, unions, and NGOs, in order to ultimately conquer France from within," he said.

"I'm not sure about the future of England or Belgium. I'm not sure that they can recover," he added. "My recommendation for Jews is to leave England and Belgium."

"I don't see in the near future any way to secure Jewish life in states that have surrendered to Muslim fanaticism," he continued. "Unfortunately, leaders like Macron are steering their own republic toward disaster."

Chikli also criticized what he called the "reckless statements" made by European leaders, labeling them "the new torchbearers of the Palestinian resistance movement."

He stressed that Israel would remain steadfast in its defense and refusal to bow to international pressure. "We will never surrender to the Muslim Brotherhood. We will never surrender to Hamas. Hamas will be defeated," he said, citing the recent killing of senior Hamas commander Mohamed Sinwar as a milestone in that effort.

"We are on the path to victory — and defeating Hamas is not only crucial for the State of Israel but essential for the future of Europe as well," Chikli said.