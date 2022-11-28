US, Israel to Simulate Striking Iran's Nuke Program in Air Drills

This week, both the United States and Israel will hold one of their largest air drills in years to simulate striking Iran's nuclear program, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Drills will take place Tuesday to Thursday over the Mediterranean Sea and Israel, with exercises consisting of fighter jets from both forces and refueling aircraft for long-range flights.

The exercises come after a signed agreement between Washington and Israel that would see the U.S. coming to Israel's aid in a time of war. And tensions are high between Israel and Iran.

Last week, Israel Defense Force Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi met with senior American military officers, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla to discuss the upcoming drill.

"We are operating together on all fronts to gather intelligence, neutralize threats, and prepare for various scenarios in either one or multiple arenas," Kohavi said during the CENTCOM commander general's visit to Israel. The two countries have been "developing joint military capabilities at an accelerated rate" against Iran as well as other threats in the Middle East, Kohavi added.

At the beginning of the month, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told reporters that Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu must consider the issue "carefully" before giving the order to attack Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Israel," Gantz says, "has the ability to act in Iran. We have the readiness, development capabilities, and long-term plans we are managing. We need to prepare for this possibility, and we will also need to consider this issue very carefully before carrying it out."